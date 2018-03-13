Broadcom Insists Trump-Blocked Qualcomm Purchase No Threat to National Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US semiconductor technologies provider Broadcom has expressed its disagreement with US President Donald Trump’s ban of the company’s bid to buy its rival Qualcomm.

"Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the Politico news outlet.

On Monday, Trump said in an executive order that the government would prohibit the deal over national security concerns.

Broadcom Limited has headquarters in the US city of San Jose and Singapore. In November, Trump said that Broadcom Limited was moving its headquarters back to the United States from Singapore. A press release from the semiconductor device supplier noted the company intended to start a redomiciliation process to change the parent company of Broadcom to one that is incorporated in the United States.