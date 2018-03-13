X-Files: Mysterious Chopper Seen Over Russian Embassy in US (PHOTO)

Russian diplomats have mocked the US government regarding the unshakable “collusion” conspiracy theory about Trump's Moscow ties, comparing a strange occurrence in the sky over its premises with an alien invasion.

The Russian Embassy in the US capital reported about a strange helicopter detected over its premises with its searchlight on. The diplomats offered their guesses on Twitter and roasted the US government for its unshakable “Russian meddling” conspiracy. They asked if the aircraft represented another attempt to find evidence, and posted a photo of UFO to hint at the ridiculousness of the accusations.

What was American helicopter searching for at the Russian Embassy's premises yesterday night? "Strange" malfunction of navigation equipment in the center of the US🇺🇸 capital? Or another desperate attempt to find traces of #RussianMeddling🛸? pic.twitter.com/LHUhYjKz5K — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 13 марта 2018 г.

​US authorities have neither responded to incident nor the Tweet yet.

Since late December 2016, Moscow and Washington have been involved in a dispute over Russian diplomatic property that had been seized. In particular, in September, the United States demanded the suspension of the work of Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel that Russia has in the United States.

