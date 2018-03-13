Blow it Up: WATCH Footage of Skyscraper Explosion in US

In Frankfort, the capital of the US state of Kentucky, Capital Plaza Office Tower, a 28-story skyscraper built in 1972 which had been the tallest building in the city, was demolished to make way for a new complex.

Dynamite was used in the controlled demolition. According to USA Today, a new office complex will be built on the site.

The new complex is expected to accommodate 1,500 employees from various companies. Its total area will be almost 36,000 square meters.