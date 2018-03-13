Register
06:42 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump points at supporters after speaking in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2018

    ‘Unscripted’ Trump Calls for Drug Dealers to Be Executed

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    903

    US President Donald Trump advocated execution for drug dealers during a speech Saturday night.

    Trump was in full-blown campaign mode Saturday night, delivering a classic rambling speech during a rally for GOP candidate Rick Saccone, who is running for a seat in the US House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's special congressional election.

    ​Rather than tout the accomplishments of the congressional nominee he was supposedly campaigning for, Trump instead suggested the death penalty for drug dealers over their role in the opioid epidemic.

    "The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you've got to put him away for a long time," Trump said Saturday.

    "If someone goes and shoots somebody, kills somebody they get the death penalty… a drug dealer will kill 2,000 to 5,000 people during the course of his life".

    "I think it's a discussion we have to start thinking about. I don't know if we're ready — I don't know if this country's ready for it," Trump added.

    Anoa Changa, director of political advocacy and managing editor of Progressive Army and host of the podcast The Way With Anoa, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that it was "amusing" to hear Trump in "campaign mode," applauding other countries like China and Singapore for imposing the death penalty for drug dealers and claiming that the US should follow suit.

    "He's talking about drug dealers facing the death penalty for their role in the opioid epidemic. It's really amusing to me to hear him say things like, ‘we need to have drug dealers face the death penalty,' because some of the worst drug dealers are those who are sanctioned by law to do what they are doing," Changa told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, referring to pharmaceutical companies that misrepresent their products and thus have contributed immensely to the drug epidemic.

    Nicole Roussell, a producer of Loud & Clear, agreed, adding that "we know that sending people to prison when they are drug dealers is not effective. There is also a massive amount of research that shows that extreme penalties don't work as deterrents." 

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers questions from reporters during a press conference
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Duterte Threatens to Throw UN Experts Coming to Philippines ‘to the Crocodiles’

    The president has previously expressed his admiration for how Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promotes the extrajudicial murder of anyone suspected of dealing drugs. Around 12,000 people in the Philippines have been murdered by police and vigilantes for suspected drug offenses since Duterte took office in 2016, Human Rights Watch reports.

    During his speech, Trump also discussed his plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the near future.

    "Who knows what's going to happen?" Trump said of the impending meeting. "I may leave fast or we may sit down and make the greatest deal for the world and for all of these countries, including, frankly, North Korea, that's what I hope happens."

    Trump also unveiled his 2020 campaign slogan: "Keep America Great!"

    "Our new slogan, when we start running, in — can you believe it, two years from now — is going to be, ‘keep America great, exclamation point," he said.
    Trump endorsed Saccone in January and Republican groups have spent more than $10 million on the race to support Saccone, who is currently losing to Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor who is running for the congressional election as a centrist Democrat.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels Willing to Pay Back $130K to ‘Speak Openly' on Trump Affair
    US Democrats to Push For Tougher Gun Control Than Backed by Trump – Pelosi
    Trudeau Says Canada Does Not Link Trump Tariffs to NAFTA Deal
    'We Feel They Trust Us': Sweden Poised to Play Host to Trump-Kim Meeting
    US Tariffs: 125 Republican Congressmen Asked Trump 'Don’t Do This' - Lawyer
    Tags:
    rally, speech, Rick Saccone, Donald Trump, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok