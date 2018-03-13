Register
    A Rikers Island detention facility officer walks down a hallway of the jail,

    Russian Citizen Osipova Jailed in US Suffers From Unstable Mental Condition

    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, who is detained in the United States on a charge of child kidnapping after taking her kids to Russia, is in such a difficult psychological condition that she is unable to speak, her lawyer Alexei Tarasov told Sputnik.

    "I met with her last Friday. She is in such a bad psychological condition that she cannot speak with other people. Sometimes she can, sometimes can’t," Tarasov said on Monday.

    The lawyer added that since February, Osipova has been under a forced 4-month medical treatment in a federal medical center at the US military base Fort Worth, Texas.

    "After this treatment, the judge will decide on her competency to further participate in the process," Tarasov said.

    The lawyer did not rule out that he will request her transfer to a private clinic.

    Russia's Vice Consul in Barcelona Stanislav Petrunichev told Sputnik on Sunday that the Russian diplomats were providing all necessary assistance to Levashov and maintaining a constant dialogue with the local police
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    US Improves Incarceration Conditions of Russian Citizen Levashov - Consulate
    Osipova, 37, known in the United States by her married name Mobley, was arrested last fall in the Kansas city of Wichita after returning from Russia.

    She became a naturalized US citizen in 2004 and fled to Russia while pregnant with her third child in 2014. Her second husband filed for divorce and was granted full custody of the two yongest children, who are believed to be in Russia.

    The Russian consulate in Houston told Sputnik on Monday that diplomats are in touch with Osipova's family and her lawyers, as well as with the institution where she is receiving medical treatment. He added that diplomats are ready to provide her with any necessary support.

    If convicted, Osipova is facing up to three years in a US federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the international parental child abduction charge.

