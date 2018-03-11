'Keep America Great'! Trump Announces Slogan Eyeing 2020 Re-Election Campaign

US President Donald Trump announced his slogan for the 2020 re-election campaign, replacing the current "Make America Great Again" with "Keep America Great!"

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Our new slogan, when we start running, in — can you believe it, two years from now — is going to be, Keep America Great, exclamation point," Trump said at a rally, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

On February 28, Trump picked his 2016 campaign's 'Digital Director' Brad Parscale as the campaign manager for his 2020 bid.

Trump took office in January 2017 after decisively winning the 2016 presidential election. He took 304 electoral votes, handily beating Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, who only garnered 227 votes. He lost the popular vote by around 2.8 million people.

The new slogan divided the social media:

While some are praising the incumbent president's ambitions…

The American people were sick of politicians saying they’d bring change, only to got to Washington DC and be engulfed by the swamp



That’s what the media and the establishment fail to understand



Trump isn’t just a person, he represents a movement.

We Are Trump

KEEP AMERICA GREAT — CoreyJones🇺🇸 (@CoreyLMJones) 11 марта 2018 г.

Keep America Great is a winning slogan for a Trump victory in 2020. For the life of me, I just can’t understand how any American can hate this man. He so clearly loves America and there is literally no one I would rather have as the leader of our country.



Get used to Trump. — Mike (@mike_Zollo) 11 марта 2018 г.

America gave Trump a chance to prove himself in 2016.



Trump has kept his promises and continues to make our country great every single day.



Trump will win big in 2020 but he needs YOU!



KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Brandon (@brandongroeny) 11 марта 2018 г.

Legal immigrant voted for President Trump and wants to Keep America Great pic.twitter.com/arawC88dL3 — Feisty☀️FL (@Feisty_FL) 11 марта 2018 г.

… others scoffed at it:

Keep America great.



Deport the whole damn trump family. — SilENce DoGOoD (@realBigBalls) 11 марта 2018 г.