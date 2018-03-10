Register
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to speak to the media at a joint press conference with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, at an hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 9, 2018.

    US Secretary of State Tillerson Ill, Cancels Africa Tour Events

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has fallen ill while on tour in Africa and has cancelled several events on his diplomatic schedule.

    Tillerson, currently on a round of diplomatic visits to the governments of Kenya, Chad, Nigeria, Djibouti and Ethiopia, was announced by US state department representatives to have fallen ill on Saturday in Nairobi, according to The Hill.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) watches as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts to a reporter's question after posing for photos in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, DC on May 10, 2017.
    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    No Meeting Between Lavrov, Tillerson Took Place in Ethiopia - Source

    "The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea," stated undersecretary of State for public diplomacy and public affairs Steve Goldstein, while on tour with Tillerson.

    Goldstein added that, "some events will go ahead without [Tillerson], while they are looking at the possibility of rescheduling others," cited by The Hill.

    Tillerson's Saturday schedule in Kenya had included an event for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony and a meeting with Americans working at the US embassy in the country's capital.

    Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that the US secretary of state would resume his schedule on Sunday, although no confirmation has been provided by Tillerson's entourage.

    Tags:
    US diplomacy, sickness, U.S. Department of State, Rex Tillerson, United States, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Nigeria, Chad, Nairobi, Kenya, Africa
