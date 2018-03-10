Aging Kangaroo Suffering From Arthritis Gets Cryotherapy Treatment

Although the procedure seems quite exotic, it helps to diminish painful symptoms and increase mobility of the joints.

An old kangaroo named Dave, living in the Bronx Zoo in New York City, is getting cryotherapy treatment for arthritis, AP reported.

The low-temperature procedure relieves pain in joints and suits not only humans well, but also different animal species.

Although the procedure might seem unusual, the zoo's employees claim it to be quite efficient.

Cryotherapy is based on the use of cold to treat medical conditions, such as inflammatory-rheumatic joint diseases and arthroses.

The procedure has become popular in the United States over last few years.

A single short session in some Manhattan facilities may cost a patient about 90 US dollars.