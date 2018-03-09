Register
    Dennis Rodman, looks out at the court at the end of an exhibition basketball game with U.S. and North Korean players at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Basketball Diplomacy: NBA Star Rodman Praises Trump, Kim Jong Un’s Plan to Meet

    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    0 10

    “Make love, not war” has always been Rodman’s motto and recently he praised Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un for their plans to meet at a diplomatic summit.

    In an unprecedented event, the White House made an announcement that President Donald Trump would meet Kim soon at a landmark summit which aims at deescalating the current nuclear standoff. 

    The leaders have agreed to meet for talks by the end of May – news which left former NBA star Dennis Rodman over the moon.

    Trump Kim Moon
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young Joon
    Trump Agrees to Meet Kim Jong-un, Who is Now 'Committed' to Denuclearization
    The former basketball star, who is possibly the only prominent person who is on good terms with both Trump and Kim Jong Un, said on Friday that he knew the doors between North Korea and the United States would open one day.

    "Much respect to President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un for their upcoming historic meeting. I said it back in 2014 that doors will open. #Peace #Love #NotWar,” he wrote on Twitter.

    ​Later on, Rodman released a statement through his agent to the Washington Post, saying, “You're on the way to a historical meeting no US president has ever done. I'm looking forward to bringing more basketball diplomacy to North Korea in the upcoming months. Please send my regards to Marshall Kim Jong Un and his family."

    Over the past few years Rodman has made several trips to North Korea to meet with Kim. He said his trips were aimed at bringing “basketball diplomacy” to the isolated country.

    Rodman is a 1990s star of the Chicago Bulls, where he won three NBA championships.

    Tags:
    basketball, meeting, Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump, United States
