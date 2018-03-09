US Robustly Implementing Russia Sanctions Adjusting with EU Allies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is implementing sanctions against Russia under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in a robust way and working with European allies during the implementation process as well, US Department of State Deputy Director of Policy Planning David Tessler said.

"We have, I think, shown that we are implementing it robustly and working closely with the Europeans, and I think the Europeans are happy with where we are today," US Department of State Deputy Director of Policy Planning David Tessler said.

David Tessler from the State Department: for an effective use of #sanctions one needs to 1. Always keep in mind the broader end-goals, 2. Understand your targets and 3. build coalitions #ShapingSanctions pic.twitter.com/9dAbNL7j2E — Global Econ (@AC_GBE) March 9, 2018

— Global Econ (@AC_GBE) March 9, 2018

Trump signed CAATSA into law in August after Congress passed the measure in response to allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

READ MORE: US Firms Operating in Russia Plan to Expand Businesses — US Ambassador

In January, the Trump administration started imposing new sanctions under CAATSA regarding significant transactions with Russian defense or intelligence sectors.

Russia has also faced allegations of attempts to influence US public life, in particular, to meddle in the country's 2016 presidential election campaign. Russian officials have repeatedly emphasized that these accusations were groundless, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressing that no evidence was produced to substantiate the claims.