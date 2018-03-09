Not That Stealthy: Strategic US Spy Drone Reportedly Spotted Near Crimea

The drone with aircraft number 10-2043 reportedly took off from the Sicilian air station Sigonella and cruised along the western and southern coastlines of the Crimean peninsula.

The unmanned US surveillance aircraft RQ-4 Global Hawk carried out reconnaissance around Crimea, the CivMilAir portal, monitoring military aviation flights worldwide, tweeted.

Flying round the city of Sevastopol, the RQ-4 Global Hawk approached within 30 kilometers of the coast. Before flying its mission around Crimea, the aircraft cruised over the demarcation line in the Donbass region, and approached Russia’s territories adjacent to Ukraine.

🇺🇸 US Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk



53,000ft heading over Greece after a day's reconnaissance over eastern #Ukraine, around Crimea & along the Russian coastline. pic.twitter.com/kDGRWlP55h — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) 8 марта 2018 г.

Earlier in February, another US reconnaissance plane EP-3 Aries with the aircraft number 157326 was spotted along the Russian border. It flew out of a US Air Force base on Crete for a mission off the Crimean coast and Russia’s southern region of Krasnodar which lasted several hours.

READ MORE: US Spy Planes Spotted Near Russia’s Crimea

At the same time, a RQ-4A Global Hawk strategic drone with aircraft number 10-2043, operating out of an airbase on Sicily, likewise flew along the Crimean and Kuban coastlines.