‘Traitor!’: WATCH Protester Hurling Russian Flag at Manafort

An unknown man threw a Russian flag at US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as he walked out of court. The video of the incident has flooded social media.

The footage of an elderly man holding a “TRAITOR” sign and throwing a Russian flag at Manafort after a court hearing, has appeared on social media. The protester then followed Manafort to his car yelling “traitor” and accused him of “selling the US to Russia.“

A protester throws a Russian flag at Paul Manafort as he exits after a court appearance regarding his tax fraud and alleged involvement with Putin to influence the 2016 Election. pic.twitter.com/XwzU4BHJ2V — Alexander Heller (@AFXHeller) 9 марта 2018 г.

PROTESTER OF THE WEEK 🏆: The man holding the TRAITOR sign as former Trump Campaign manager Paul Manafort makes another court appearance. pic.twitter.com/vJDjH4nk24 — Ryan Knight #BlueWave2018 🌊 (@ProudResister) 9 марта 2018 г.

Paul Manafort has pleaded not guilty to additional charges including false tax returns and bank fraud filed against him by US Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort, who is facing numerous charges related to income from his lobbying work in Ukraine, has requested a jury trial. The trial date is set for July 10.

Mueller brought the charges as part of his probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election; the allegations have repeatedly been denied by President Trump who's insisted that there was no collusion.