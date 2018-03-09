Moscow Offers Papers via Twitter as DoS Keeps Denying Getting Meeting Invitation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington DC offered Thursday to send a formal invitation for a meeting between the Russian and US foreign ministers via Twitter, after the US State Department denied receiving it by more conventional means.

"Twitter seems to be more reliable and quicker communication channel (under your government control) on urgent issues. We are ready to share copies of our ‘formal invitations’ via DM [Direct Message]," the embassy’s spokesman Nikolay Lakhonin tweeted.

‘@statedeptspox, Twitter seems to be more reliable & quicker communication channel (under your gov control) on urgent issues. We are ready to share copies of our “formal invitations” via DM. Provided you start following @RusEmbUSA.

.

Let our ministers meet! — Nick Lakhonin (@RusEmbUSApress) March 9, 2018

​Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday that Russia had proposed to hold a meeting between the two top diplomats, after which State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert suggested that Washington did not get the request.

Heather Nauert reiterated on Thursday that no official invitation had been received from Russia for a meeting between State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Ethiopia.

"We never received a formal invitation. I said that the other day and I stand by that today. We never received a formal invitation," Nauert said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the two top diplomats have maintained contacts throughout the year: they met in person at least nine times and have spoken by phone on multiple occasions. She noted Tillerson has a very tight schedule during his trip to Africa.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that State Secretary Rex Tillerson himself had offered to find a convenient time and place for the meeting, after they failed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN Security Council session. Both ministers are in Ethiopia on Friday.