Stanford University Suspends Programs in Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Stanford University decided to suspend all undergraduate programs in Russia after the US Department of State issued a travel advisory, the Stanford Daily reported.

The State Department recently issued new four-tier travel advisory system categorizing countries from tier one ("Exercise Normal Precautions") to tier four ("Do Not Travel"). The State Department included Russia in tier three, recommending that Americans reconsider travelling to certain countries "due to serious risks to safety and security."

Stanford University prohibits undergraduates from participating in school-sponsored or organized trips to regions that have been issued an official travel advisory of level three or level four, the school’s Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) Director Ramon Saldivar said.

Saldivar explained this is the only BOSP program impacted by the State Department travel advisory for now.

The program includes summer internship at the Carnegie Moscow Center, which is still open to graduate students.

University officials said undergraduate students can find alternative options to complete the program.

Stanford’s Global Internships Program Manager Denise Chu said undergraduate students can finish the program from campus, and there have been such precedents in the past.