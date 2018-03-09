House Speaker Ryan Urges Trump to Narrow New Tariff Policy on Metal Imports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Paul Ryan in a statement called on President Donald Trump to relegate newly-announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to countries that breach trade laws.

"We will continue to urge the administration to narrow this policy so that it is focused only on those countries and practices that violate trade law," Ryan said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump during a White House ceremony signed a document to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminium imports, which will take effect in 15 days.

Meanwhile, US Senator Jeff Flake said in a statement that he is currently putting together legislation that will get rid of the tariffs Trump imposed.

"I will immediately draft and introduce legislation to nullify these tariffs, and I urge my colleagues to pass it before this exercise in protectionism inflicts any more damage on the economy," Flake said on Thursday.