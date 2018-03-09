House Speaker Ryan Urges Trump to Narrow New Tariff Policy on Metal Imports

"We will continue to urge the administration to narrow this policy so that it is focused only on those countries and practices that violate trade law," Ryan said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, US Senator Jeff Flake said in a statement that he is currently putting together legislation that will get rid of the tariffs Trump imposed.
"I will immediately draft and introduce legislation to nullify these tariffs, and I urge my colleagues to pass it before this exercise in protectionism inflicts any more damage on the economy," Flake said on Thursday.
