Paul Manafort Pleads Not Guilty in Latest Charges Filed in Mueller Probe

Former manager of Donald Trump's presidential campaign Paul Manafort has once again pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him by Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort, who stands accused of a myriad of charges related to his lobbying work in Ukraine, has requested a jury trial.

Manafort made the plea on Thursday in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He stands accused of indicted on 23 charges: preparing, filing, and subscribing to false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

His business partner Rick Gates was slammed with similar charges in late February. Both men were also charged with conspiracy against the US and making false statements in October, some of the first indictments in the Mueller probe. Manafort was also charged with conspiracy to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Gates had the February charges against him dropped because he pleaded guilty to the October charges and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

More details to follow