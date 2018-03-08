Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Comes to US Congress to Testify in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's former election campaign manager Corey Lewandowski arrived at the US Capitol for an interview with the House Intelligence Committee in connection with its investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

Corey Lewandowski has returned for more closed-door questioning by the committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any collusion by those around Trump as he was supposed to show up even though he hasn't been summoned.

US President Donald Trump's former election campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager from January 2015 until June 2016, when he was dismissed following a highly publicized incident in which he allegedly grabbed the arm of a reporter during a campaign event.

Corey Lewandowski’s arrival into the Capitol complex caught by cameras. TBD on how long his House Intel interview will last or if he will answer questions this time about his contact with President Trump after he was fired as campaign manager. pic.twitter.com/lg1JYQTZFC — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) March 8, 2018

The House Intelligence Committee examines allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, as well as claims that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in the 2016 presidential race. Trump has also repeatedly dismissed claims of collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin.