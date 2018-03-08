And the Award for Dumbest Criminal Goes to....Oscar 'Thief' Appears in Court

Frances McDormand won her second Best Actress award at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles at the weekend. The famous gold statuette later went missing but the man accused of stealing it has been described as a "sweet, gentle man of faith" by his rabbi, who suggested the incident was a sign of society's "obsession" with "15 minutes of fame."

McDormand's character in the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri would most likely have punched Terry Bryant in the face after he appeared on camera at the Governor's Ball holding her Oscar and claiming to have won it himself.

Bryant, 47, appeared in court on Wednesday, March 7, accused of grand theft but his rabbi, Naomi Levy, told Judge Deborah Brazil he was a "sweet, gentle man of faith".

"We are living in an unusual time in America. I believe that maybe perhaps his story is a commentary on our whole society and its obsession with its 15 minutes of fame," added Rabbi Levy.

​But prosecutor Rena Durant told the court that "sweet, gentle man of fath" had an impressive rap sheet — 13 convictions, mostly for theft, between 1994 and 2012.

"There's a difference between holding an Oscar and what he is charged with, so that will play out in court," said Bryant's attorney, Daniel Brookman, apparently laying the ground for a defense of "it was just a prank" at his client's eventual trial.

McDormand plays a feisty divorcee and gift shop owner, Mildred Hayes, who causes havoc in a small town while seeking justice for her murdered daughter.

​She pipped Sally Hawkins and Meryl Streep to win the award 21 years after she won it for playing Marge Gunderson, a shrewd, kooky and heavily pregnant Minnesota detective in Fargo.

It appears that at some stage during the glitzy Ball hosted by the Governor of California, Jerry Brown, McDormand put the statuette down and Bryant, wearing a tuxedo, walked off with it.

He was later seen in clips holding up the Oscar proudly saying: "This is mine. We got it tonight, baby."

Bryant, who claims to be an aspiring journalist, was arrested nearby as he left the building with the statuette.

​Other video clips show him arriving at the Ball earlier and apparently pretending to be part of McDormand's entourage.

Her publicist said she was "happily reunited" with the award after Bryant was arrested and she celebrated with a double cheeseburger at a local branch of the In-N-Out Burger chain.

Bryant, who has been widely mocked on social media, was released on bail on Wednesday without having to pay a bond.

​Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Bryant had been given a ticket to attend the Governor's Ball.

He faces up to three years in jail if convicted of grand theft.