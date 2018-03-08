Register
06:15 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gary Cohn, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Ending the Experiment event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015

    Cohn Resignation Another Sign ‘There Is So Much Chaos in This White House’

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    US
    Get short URL
    312

    On Tuesday, ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker Gary Cohn resigned from his White House position as director of the National Economic Council after the commander-in-chief declared his intention to apply import tariffs to all aluminum and steel products entering the US.

    Ted Rall, a columnist, editorial cartoonist and author, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that Cohn's resignation is just another example of the chaos in the Trump administration.

    ​On Tuesday, both Cohn and US President Donald Trump made glowing statements about each other in the latest White House departure, with Cohn expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the "historic tax reform" passed by the Trump administration last month and the president calling Gary a "rare talent" and commending him on a "superb job." However, the laudatory statements may only thinly veil a deeper divide.

    Cohn came close to resigning in the aftermath of the white supremacist "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, that erupted into deadly violence. After the clash, in which anti-racist protester lost her life, Trump insisted there were "very fine people on both sides" of the two movements. However, their relationship appeared to smooth out soon after, and it appears tariffs are what finally pushed Cohn to resign. 

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Confirms Adult Film Star Had Sex With Trump (VIDEO)

    Last Thursday, Trump announced a flat 25 percent tariff on on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

    "I don't think he was very pleased with the president's response to the Charlottesville debacle. This [tariff imposition] was the point of principle," Rall told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. 

    "I am happy to see the resignation is based on principle. As far as we can tell, cabinet members and major political figures used to resign over policy issues. Under Reagan and all the way through Obama, for the most part, these figures were expected to be loyal soldiers [to the president,]" Rall explained.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election

    "I think this is telling, that there is so much chaos in this White House. So many unqualified people have been chosen for positions they didn't belong in and now they are being either pushed out or running for the door. It is great this president can't govern for his agenda. It's a sight to see," Rall added.

    National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is also rumored to being leaving his position in the White House by the end of the month, according to multiple sources who claim the the relationship between the president and McMaster has been strained for months.

    During a forum in Germany last month, McMaster claimed that evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was "incontrovertible," a remark that was quickly slammed by the president.

    "General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems," Trump wrote on Twitter on February 17, with "Crooked H" referring to Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival.

    Related:

    Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election
    Trump Denies 'Fake News' Reports of Chaos in White House, Says Only Great Energy
    Russia Secures Spot as World’s #3 Gold Miner as Metal Prices Up Thanks to Trump
    Trump's Global Trade War Could Lead to Financial Armageddon
    Trump's Tariffs Plan Could Lead to Deep Global Recession - WTO
    Tags:
    import tariffs, tariffs, white house, resignation, Donald Trump, Gary Cohn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok