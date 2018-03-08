Register
02:08 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly released footage shows Georgia correctional officers beat naked inmate on suicide watch

    New Footage Shows Officers at Georgia Jail Beat Naked Inmate on Suicide Watch

    © Screenshot/Ledger-Enquirer
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    After spending two years behind bars at Georgia's Muscogee County Jail, Courtney Jackson was unexpectedly freed Thursday after video footage was released showing officers repeatedly beating and tasing him during a June 2016 altercation.

    Footage of the event and use-of-force reports were obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer following an open records request that was submitted to City Attorney Clifton Fay.

    Recordings shared by the publication show Jackson naked in his cell as multiple correctional officers try to restrain him, punching him in the head, kicking his body and tasing him an estimated 10 times.

    *Warning: The video contains graphic content.*

    In the second clip, viewers can hear the clicking sounds of a stun gun as officers surround Jackson. Though officers stated in their reports that Jackson was being aggressive, neither recording supports their claims. The former inmate is seen with handcuffs and shackles around his feet.

    According to reports submitted by correctional officers, the incident took place as officials were returning Jackson to his cell, which was located inside the block designated for mentally ill inmates on suicide watch.

    After refusing to comply with commands, one officer wrote that Jackson had moved toward the bench inside the cell and began "to try and fight all the officers in the cell."

    "At this point, several closed fist strikes were delivered to inmate Jackson's head, face, abdomen and ribs," Deputy Brian Davis wrote in his report. "Due to his continuous combative and aggressive behavior, CO Gilliland attempted to drive stun using the CEW [Controlled Electronic Weapon]. The CEW had no effect on the subject as he attempted to grab the CEW from CO Gilliland. A second CEW and all available officers were called for."

    Fight breaks out at Lenox Mall in Atlanta, Georgia
    © Screenshot/ Hella_Based
    #FightClubMode: Three Men, Two Women Brawl at Georgia Mall (VIDEO)

    Davis, who claims Jackson grabbed him and another officer by their shirts, noted that the incident came to an end after a second stun gun was deployed.

    "Contact was made and he eventually let go of me. Once he released his grip, I was then pulled from the cell by other officers as others moved into the cell to restrain him," he wrote.

    Jackson was later placed on a restraint chair and taken to a jail clinic for observation. Though he suffered multiple injuries, he was taken back to his cell roughly an hour after the altercation.

    According to Jackson's family, after they were made aware of the incident by another inmate they, along with an NAACP representative, were denied the right to visit. Lacking answers from officials, the family obtained legal representation and filed a lawsuit in February 2017 for cruel and unusual punishment.

    "The things that we've outlined in this lawsuit should disturb anybody and concern anybody, because even though a person's in jail no one would deserve to be treated like that no matter what they were accused of or no matter what they did," Mark Shelnutt, the lawyer for the Jackson family, told WLTV. "You can hear the tasers just continually… continually, continually after the person is obviously no longer a threat. It's, it's scary at best and barbaric at worst."

    The lawsuit also revealed that Jackson was repeatedly given Haldol, a powerful medication often used to treat schizophrenia. He was not prescribed this drug by a psychiatrist.

    Georgia Dome Disaster: Bus Photobombs Live Stream of Implosion
    © YouTube/The Weather Channel
    Georgia Dome Disaster: Bus Photobombs Live Stream of Implosion

    "Probably as much disturbing part as anything is that medication should have come from a psychiatrist," Shelnutt told the local station. "It should have been prescribed specifically and our information is that he was routinely given this drug and more or less to act as a sedative."

    On Friday, Sheriff Donna Tompkins, who was not the acting sheriff when the incident took place, told the Ledger-Enquirer that she was unaware of any lawsuit being filed.

    "Supposedly there's litigation. I don't know. We have not been served with anything, me or any of my officers, that I'm aware of," Tompkins said. "But I will say this… no video captures your feelings, or what you see, or your perception at that moment. I've seen too many videos to know that that just may not always be exactly what you're seeing."

    On Monday, Tompkins and Assistant District Attorney James Barrow confirmed that Jackson had been released on bond.

    Related:

    POTUS Greeted With ‘F*ck Trump' Message at Alabama-Georgia Football Game
    J-20 Defendants Not-Guilty; Georgia's Nuclear Disaster
    Georgia Teacher Threatens Student For Talking Back (VIDEO)
    Protected Birds: Georgia Court Rules Middle Finger Is Free Speech
    Tags:
    Correctional Officers, abuse, inmate, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok