Register
14:56 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    US Considering New Attack on Syrian Gov't - National Intelligence Chief

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US
    Get short URL
    3017

    A potential decision by Washington to take new military actions against Damascus would mark the second US strike on Syria in less than a year.

    The Trump Administration is considering new attacks against the Syrian Government in response to reports of chemical weapons' use, the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday.

    "As you saw the president's response to the attack last year, this is something that is under serious discussion as we speak, but again, something that needs to be discussed in a classified session," Daniel Coats told a Senate committee, referring to the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles towards a military base in Syria’s Shairat.

    Last week, President Donald Trump had discussed the possibility of "a new military action" against the Syrian government as a punitive measure, citing Damascus' alleged use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta, the Washington Post quoted anonymous US officials as saying.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again

    The discussion came shortly after the infamous White Helmets reported that three civilians had been killed and dozens more had been wounded in a suspected chlorine gas attack on Eastern Ghouta.

    Despite the fact that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation having repeatedly warned that a local resident from Eastern Ghouta had announced that Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorists and White Helmets had been preparing to stage a provocation, involving the use of chemical weapons in Idlib in order to blame the government for the attack on civilians, those warnings were ignored by the US-led international coalition.

    READ MORE: US Mulled New Attack on Damascus Over Alleged Chemical Weapons Use – Report

    On April 7, 2017, the US launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs in response to the alleged usse of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib, which Washington blamed on the Syrian Government. The allegations were vehemently denied by Damascus. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    Moscow as a Credible Regional Power Broker in the Middle East

    Addressing Russia’s role in the conflict, Daniel Coats wrote in his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee that the United States was not sure that Moscow could convince Assad to make concessions.

    “Moscow probably cannot force President Assad to agree to a political settlement that he believes significantly weakens him, unless Moscow is willing to remove Assad by force. While Assad may engage in peace talks, he is unlikely to negotiate himself from power or offer meaningful concessions to the opposition,” director of national intelligence wrote.

    Pro-government supporters wave the Russian national flag and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as gathering at the Saadallah al-Jabiri Square in Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Pro-government supporters wave the Russian national flag and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as gathering at the Saadallah al-Jabiri Square in Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, also considered Russia’s role in his prepared testimony to the Committee.

    “In Syria, Russia’s military intervention changed the dynamic of the conflict, bolstering the Assad regime and posturing Moscow as a credible regional power broker in the Middle East,” the testimony read.

    The Conflict Has Decisively Shifted in Damascus’ Favor

    Evaluating the conflict itself, Coats highlighted the success of Damascus, adding that the level of violence has declined:

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Even Attacks on Jabhat Al-Nusra Were Stopped During Ceasefire in Syria's Duma

    “The conflict has decisively shifted in the Syrian regime’s favor, enabling Russia and Iran to further entrench themselves inside the country. Syria is likely to experience episodic conflict through 2018, even if Damascus recaptures most of the urban terrain and the overall level of violence decreases,” he wrote, adding “The Syrian opposition’s seven-year insurgency is probably no longer capable of overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad or overcoming a growing military disadvantage. Rebels probably retain the sources to sustain the conflict for at least the next year.”

    As for Daesh, he underscored that “despite territorial losses, it probably possessed sufficient resources, and a clandestine network in Syria, to sustain insurgency operations through 2018.”

    Tags:
    chemical attack, missiles, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok