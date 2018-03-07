Register
05:40 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS WALKOUT

    ‘United Action’ Prevails in West Virginia as Teachers Strike Ends With Raise

    © AP Photo/ Robert Ray
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    West Virginia’s teachers celebrated Tuesday as the state’s House of Delegates and Senate unanimously approved a bill awarding all state employees, including teachers and school staff, a 5 percent pay hike. The bill’s signature by the state governor has ended the nine-day classroom walkout.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeted Monday, "We have reached a deal. I stood rock solid on the 5 percent teacher pay raise and delivered. Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all state employees 5 percent as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school." Schools are anticipated to be open for class again Wednesday.

    ​Travis Boothe, an organizer with the Morgantown Tenants Union, and Frank Lara, a member of the executive board of the United Educators of San Francisco, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that the deal is an enormous victory for teachers and workers that reveals how militancy and united action by working people can lead to change.

    On February 22, all West Virginia teachers walked off the job, claiming that they were among the lowest-paid educators in the country. Two days later, Justice offered to meet the strikers' demands of a 5 percent wage increase and promised to meet more of their demands by setting up a task force to find a solution for the underfunding of the state's Public Employee Insurance Program (PEIA), a state organization that retails health care programs for state workers such as teachers. Many of the teachers disagreed with a proposed deal that did not include permanent fixes to PEIA, which requires employees to pay high premiums. As of now, a long term solution to PEIA has not been established.

    But teachers rejected Justice's offer because it wasn't guaranteed — it would have to pass the state Senate, a prospect that did not appear promising. When the planned Thursday end to their action came, the teachers extended it, launching a wildcat strike, a strike action taken by members of a union without the union leadership's authorization, which is illegal in the US. 

    WV Teacher Walkout
    © AP Photo/ Tyler Evert
    ‘Spirit of Rebellion is Emerging’: As West Virginia Teachers Dig in, Others Are Emboldened

    The strike continued through the end of last week. On Saturday, the state Senate approved a 4 percent raise. The House did not agree with the Senate's move and the bill was sent to the conference committee, a temporary panel of House and Senate members formed to reconcile controversial legislation that has passed both chambers. The conference committee met for more than an hour Monday but were unable to reach an agreement. However, the House of Delegates and Senate finally approved a 5 percent pay hike on Tuesday, which means that 277,000 students will return to school on Wednesday.

    "It's enormous," Boothe told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "The feeling on the ground is one of deep satisfaction and the willingness [of the striking teachers] to stay the course and do what needed to be done to gain the victory is inspiring. The 5 percent raise was granted by the legislature just earlier this morning. From what I have gathered from talking with teachers on the ground is that they are in such joy and ecstasy. It's never been done like this in 28 years and it really showed how militancy and united action from working people were able to win the day," Boothe added. 

    Voters cast their election ballots inside a polling place
    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    West Virginia Sees No Violations at Polls, Steady Voter Turnout

    Lara agreed, stating that "the great educators have inspired the country" even though a "wildcat strike is against the law and in some cases, it was creating tension between the union leadership and the base of the union."

    According to Mitch Carmichael, the conservative president of West Virginia's state Senate, the deal will require cuts to be made in others parts of the state budget.

    "These things come at a cost," Carmichael said during the conference committee.

    Republican State Senator Craig Blair said that the pay raise would come at the expense of Medicaid recipients. 

    However, when Justice, also a Republican, signed the bill Tuesday, he said, "There's not a chance on this planet that's going to be the case," the New York Times reported. "We have cash in the balances in Medicaid that will absolutely backstop any cuts whatsoever from Medicaid."

    "I want to make sure there's not a back-room deal here that's punishing people who are too poor to go to the doctor," Michael A. Woelfel, a Democrat, also noted on the State Senate floor, the New York Times reported. "Don't do this on the backs of the Medicaid recipients."

    In a statement Tuesday, Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, said, "We know that the end is in sight. We know that they're [teachers are] going to be relieved to do what they love best and that's taking care of the kids and educating the kids of West Virginia."

    The West Virginia teachers called it a victory for students as well.

    "We overcame, we overcame!" said one teacher, Danielle Harris ABC news reported.

    "It shows them [students] how democracy is supposed to work, that you don't just bow down and lay down for anybody. They got the best lesson that they could ever have even though they were out of school."

    "Teachers across the state came together for one goal," said another striking teacher, who stood near the state Capitol's soaring rotunda Tuesday. "It's not the raise as much as it is having the respect that we deserve from the government and I think that was proven today."

    The nine missed schools days will either be made up at the end of the school year or by having an abridged spring break.

    Related:

    Belgian Public Transport Drivers on Strike in Brussels - Trade Union
    Downing of Israeli F-16 'Strategic Strike Against the Enemy' - Syrian Official
    Israel Believes Destroyed Up to 50% of Syrian Air Defenses in Strike - Source
    US F-15E Strike Eagles Can Now Carry Extended-Range Standoff Attack Missiles
    Moscow Preliminarily Confirms Death of 5 Russians in Coalition's Strike in Syria
    Tags:
    walkout, teacher, strike, West Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok