Register
02:35 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting

    Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    US
    Get short URL
    311

    Despite claims that Moscow seeks to influence the 2018 midterm election, US President Donald Trump insisted no foreign power would materially damage the integrity of the US electoral process.

    "We'll counteract whatever they do," Trump said Tuesday when asked about the possibility of Russian meddling in the upcoming election during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

    Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov has consistently blasted claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election as baseless, but US media outlets have continued to stoke fears that the "Russians are coming" to ruin US political processes. 

    "The Russians had no impact on our votes whatsoever, but certainly there was meddling, and probably there was meddling from other countries and other individuals," the US leader said.

    The White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Agarishev
    Trump Denies 'Fake News' Reports of Chaos in White House, Says Only Great Energy

    "I think you really have to be watching very closely, you don't want your system of votes to be compromised," Trump continued. He said the US was engaged in a very deep study of the past election, and that any attempts to influence it would be counteracted "very strongly."

    The president also expressed support for paper ballots as a "back up" to electronic voting machines in order to mitigate and prevent fraud. "One of the things we're learning it is always good — it's old-fashioned — but it's always good to have a paper backup system of voting. It's called paper. Not highly complex computers. Paper. A lot of states are going to a paper backup."

    When asked about the threat of international powers impacting US politics, Trump said he "won't put blame solely on Russia" since countries around the world are always actively seeking to grow their influence in Washington.  

    Related:

    Activist: Russiagate Supporters ‘Need Russian Conflict to Remain Funded’
    US Media Repackages Old, Debunked Russiagate Stories as ‘Breaking News’
    The Mueller Indictment in the 'Russiagate' Scandal Reeks of Hypocrisy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok