WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US authorities called hazardous materials (Hazmat) personnel to a scene of a train crash in the US state of Pennsylvania due to a large spill of hydrochloric acid, local media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a train hit a truck transferring more than 22 tons of hydrochloric acid in Washington County, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The incident prompted evacuations of residents from homes near the affected area, the report added.

The truck driver was sent to a hospital and no other injuries have been reported, according to the report.