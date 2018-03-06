US Reportedly Suspends Contacts With Senior Polish Officials Over Holocaust Law

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Senior Polish officials will not be received by US President Donald Trump or any other member of the US administration because of a new law that criminalizes statements accusing Poland of complicity in the Holocaust, the Onet news portal reported.

The media published Monday documents suggesting that Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are not welcome at the White House until the bill, also known as the law on the Institute of National Remembrance, is amended.

The news was later refuted by the Polish Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary of State for Security, Consular Affairs and Eastern Policy Bartosz Cichocki, who stated that there were "no such ultimatums" and that Polish authorities maintained contact with US diplomats.

The law officially took effect on March 1 after being approved by the Polish parliament last month and then signed by Duda. On February 6, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said enactment of the legislation "adversely affects freedom of speech and academic inquiry."