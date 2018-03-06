'Tower of Jello': Major Trump Fundraiser Reportedly Wanted Tillerson Sacked

The BBC has obtained an array of emails which were written by one of US President Donald Trump's key campaign fundraisers, in which he labels Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as "weak" and "a tower of jello," insisting that he "needs to be slammed."

Elliott Broidy, a major one-time fundraiser for Donald Trump, tried to lobby the US President to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson due to his position on the Qatar issue, the BBC has reported, referring to the leaked Broidy emails.

Meeting Trump in October 2017, Broidy allegedly urged Trump "to sack Mr. Tillerson" over his reluctance to support the United Arab Emirates in its standoff with Qatar.

In separate email, Broidy portrayed Tillerson as a "weak" person and "a tower of jello" who he said "needs to be slammed."

Broidy's spokesman, for his part, pointed the finger at "registered and unregistered agents of Qatar" who wanted "to punish Mr. Broidy for his strong opposition to state-sponsored terrorism."

The Qatari government, in turn, pledged to lodge a legal action against Broidy over what it described as false accusations.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and meddling in their internal affairs – allegations Doha vehemently rejects.

The four also imposed an economic blockade against the tiny Gulf nation and subsequently issued an ultimatum to Qatar containing 13 demands, including requests that Doha sever all ties with Tehran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar, shut down Al Jazeera and end support for the Muslim Brotherhood.