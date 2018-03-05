Ex-Trump Aide Nunberg Won't Cooperate With Subpoena in Russia Probe

Nunberg told The Washington Post he was asked to appear before a grand jury on Friday and that Mueller also subpoenaed documents related to Trump and nine other individuals who worked on the campaign or in the White House.
Earlier, media reported that Robert Mueller's team sought to receive emails, text messages, working papers, and information about telephone calls dating back to 2015.
Under the Mueller's guidance, the FBI and the Justice Department have been investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Moscow. The US President and Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims of interference, pointing out that no evidence has been offered to substantiate the allegations.
