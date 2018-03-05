Steele Says Russia Blocked Trump from Choosing Romney as Sec of State - Reports

Steele wrote a memo in November 2016 claiming that a "senior Russian official" confided that the Kremlin intervened to block Trump from choosing Romney, his initial choice for the post, the New Yorker reported.
Steele's memo said Moscow asked Trump to instead appoint someone who would lift Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, the report said.
The White House told The New Yorker that Romney was never Trump's first choice for secretary of state, while Romney declined to comment.
Russia has denied allegations that it interfered in the 2016 presidential election, calling the accusations "absurd."
