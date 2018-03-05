Special Counsel Mueller Reportedly Subpoenas for Documents on Trump's Advisers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is responsible for the investigation into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's election campaign office and Russia, issued a subpoena in February, seeking documents related to Trump and a number of his closest advisers, NBC News reported on Monday.

According to the NBC broadcaster, that saw a copy of the subpoena, Mueller's team seeks to receive emails, text messages, working papers, and information about telephone calls dating back to November 1, 2015, when Trump had already been campaigning for four and a half months.

The request demands the provision of information on nine former and current members of Trump's administration, including Steve Bannon, the former senior counselor to the US president, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, campaign head Paul Manafort, and campaign deputy Richard Gates, the news outlet added.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice are currently investigating, under the guidance of Mueller, Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the US Congress.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims of interference stressing that no evidence has been offered to substantiate the allegations.