US Accuses Russia of Alleged Ceasefire Violation in Eastern Ghouta

"The United States condemns the ongoing military offensive that the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, is perpetrating against the people of Eastern Ghouta. After repeatedly delaying the passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2401, which demanded a 30-day cessation of hostilities across Syria, Russia has gone on to ignore its terms and to kill innocent civilians under the false auspices of counterterrorism operations," the statement said on Sunday.
"The [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, along with its backers in Moscow and Tehran, should adhere to UNSCR 2401, cease hostilities in and around Eastern Ghouta, and allow unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid to the nearly 400,000 innocent civilians in critical need," the statement said.
The White House added that on February 24 — 28 Russian military aircraft had carried out at least 20 daily bombing missions in Damascus and Eastern Ghouta.
The United Nations said on Sunday that almost 600 people had been killed in Eastern Ghouta in the last two weeks and over 2,000 were injured, while shelling from the enclave killed and injured many civilians in Damascus.
