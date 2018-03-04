Trump Move to Impose Commodity Duties 'Consistent' - US Secretary of Commerce

"I don't know how you call erratic a decision that he announced in 2016, that he was gonna help steel and aluminum… How is that erratic? That's consistent," Ross said.
On Friday, Trump said trade wars were good and noted that the United States was losing money because of its trade policy.
The European Commission has expressed concern over the new tariffs and said it was working on retaliatory measures. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow shared Brussels' concerns.
