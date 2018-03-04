Register
04 March 2018
    Aworker checks aluminium bars on February 15, 2010 at the US aluminium company Alcoa's plant in Portovesme.

    Trump Move to Impose Commodity Duties 'Consistent' - US Secretary of Commerce

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of US President Donald Trump to impose steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports is not "erratic," but rather "consistent" and in line with his campaign plans, US Secretary of Commerce Ross Wilbur told the NBC broadcaster in an interview aired on Sunday.

    "I don't know how you call erratic a decision that he announced in 2016, that he was gonna help steel and aluminum… How is that erratic? That's consistent," Ross said.

    A laborer works at a steel plant of Shandong Iron & Steel Group in Jinan, Shandong province, China July 7, 2017
    China Iron, Steel Association Slams US Decision to Set Metal Import Tariffs
    Trump said on Thursday that the United States would impose a 25-percent duty on steel imports and a 10-percent duty on aluminum imports. The NBC broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources, that Trump was allegedly angry and "unglued" when he made this decision.

    On Friday, Trump said trade wars were good and noted that the United States was losing money because of its trade policy.

    The European Commission has expressed concern over the new tariffs and said it was working on retaliatory measures. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow shared Brussels' concerns.

