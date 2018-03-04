'Put That Impeachment Down!' Trump Helps Himself to Teasing at Gridiron Dinner

US President Donald Trump and members of the press traded good-natured jokes and barbs on usually not-so-funny matters such as impeachment during the annual dinner of the Gridiron Club and Foundation.

"Nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do. It's not even close," Trump said while attending this year’s Gridiron Dinner, jokingly adding that he was very excited to receive an invitation and thus gain the opportunity to "ruin" the event in person.

The president also quipped about VP Mike Pence allegedly asking every morning whether Trump had been impeached yet – an apparent reference to the vice president being next in line for the presidency if Trump's most ardent critics succeed in ejecting him from office.

On @VP: "I reallly am very proud to call him The Apprentice. But lately he’s showing a particularly keen interest in the news these days. He is asking has he been impeached yet? I don’t like that." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) 4 марта 2018 г.

​​"You can’t be impeached when there’s no crime. Put that down!" Trump remarked.

The president also made joking remarks about former and acting members of his administration, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who, according to Trump, "leaked more than the Titanic," and Attorney General Jeff Sessions who "recused himself" after Trump "offered him a ride over."

A few hours before the dinner however, the US president tweeted that "mainstream media in the US is being mocked all over the world," accompanied by a link to the story about alleged media attacks against Trump and his family.

Mainstream Media in U.S. is being mocked all over the world. They’ve gone CRAZY! https://t.co/4UGYuJpUA7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 марта 2018 г.

​Established as The Gridiron Club of Washington, DC in 1885, the Gridiron Club and Foundation is one of the oldest and prestigious journalistic organizations in the American capital. It is best known for its annual dinner, which features skits and speeches by various US politicians, and has been attended by every US president since the day of the club’s founding except for Grover Cleveland.