Register
11:59 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Preparations are underway February 16, 2018 for the February 17-18 South Florida Gun Show at Dade County Youth Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida

    ‘Just Kidding’: Florida Senate Bans AR-15 Sales, Flip Flops Minutes Later

    © AFP 2018/ Michele Eve Sandberg
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (22)
    110

    State senators in Florida had imposed a ban on the sale of semi-automatic rifles like the one used during the February 14 school shooting spree; the ban lasted all of 15 minutes before it was swiftly rescinded by the very people who passed it in the first place.

    The sales of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the state of Florida were nearly subjected to a two-year long moratorium when the state legislators first adopted the ban, before scrapping it almost immediately, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

    The motion was passed during an "unrecorded voice vote in which senators shouted yea or nay." However, even though the senate president ruled that the amendment had passed, it was reconsidered and overturned in 15 minutes via a 21-17 roll call vote.

    As the Hill points out, each ‘no’ vote was cast by a Republican senator.

    ​The voting took place during debates on SB 7026, a bill brought forward by the state legislators in response to the deadly February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which rocked Florida and claimed the lives of 17.

    This development did not sit well with a number of people who did not hesitate to express their emotions via Twitter.

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor Cameron Kasky also appeared to criticize the decision though he did not mention the vote directly, the Hill notes.

    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (22)

    Related:

    Trump Mocked for Saying He’d ‘Run In’ to School Shooting Unarmed (VIDEO)
    Experts Note More Mental Hospitals Will Not Stop US Shooting Massacres
    Mass Shooting Survivor Says CNN Censored, Rewrote Questions for Town Hall
    Tags:
    legislation, vote, ban, AR-15, United States, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok