Trump Praises Chinese Initiative to Lift Limit for Presidential Terms

US President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy with China's plans to lift a limit for consecutive presidential terms and said that the United States maybe should do the same one day.

In late February, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party has proposed the removal of the provision implying that Chinese president and vice-president should serve no more than two consecutive terms from the Constitution.

"He [Chinese President Xi Jinping] is now president for life. President for life. No, he's great… And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot some day," Trump said during a freewheeling speech to the Republican donors in Florida on Saturday, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

© AFP 2018/ STR Possible Elevation of Reformist Chinese Official May Help Ease China-US Trade Friction

Earlier, White House said that it was up to China to set presidential terms.

"I believe it is a decision for China to make about what's best for their country," White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

However, Sanders also noted that US President Donald Trump continues to support term limits in the United States as he repeatedly stated during the 2016 election campaign.

China's constitution says the country's president cannot serve for more than two consecutive terms. President Xi Jinping has been in the office for nearly five years and his term is coming to an end.

Trump has repeatedly said he had developed great working relationship with Xi, despite disputes over trade and policies on North Korea.