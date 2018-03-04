Winter Storm Riley Batters East Coast Claiming Nearly Dozen Lives

The death toll in the winter storm Riley that hit the eastern part of the United States increased up to eight people, local media reported.

On Friday, local media reported about five victims of the storm in the states of Virginia, Maryland, New York and Rhode Island. Two of them were children — an 11-year-old boy in New York and a 6-year-old boy in Virginia.

Winter Storm Riley…Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts…Thanks To Michael Blanchard Inspirational Photography…Still Very Windy… pic.twitter.com/UbiDlnyBYr — Steve Van Anglen (@stevevan52) 3 марта 2018 г.

According to the NBC broadcaster, three more people were killed in the states of Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

Heavy snow and rain as well as strong winds were registered in 15 states of the US eastern coast. The storm left more than 1.6 million homes and businesses without electricity. Thousands of flights were cancelled because of the storm. The state of Virginia declared the state of emergency.

As Riley hammered the mid-Atlantic on Friday morning, US federal offices were closed for the day in Washington DC and more than a million customers lost electricity in the mid-Atlantic as a result of the storm.

More than 6,000 flights have been canceled or delayed on Friday on the East Coast of the United States because of Winter Storm Riley, Flightawre.com, which tracks information about flights around the world, reported.

@Narwhalbuffalo:0 storm riley! Is tthis a good thing or a bad thing for it to be named after your daughter;-; pic.twitter.com/uW8WUbV5aW — ArTsum© (@ArTsum_Designs) 4 марта 2018 г.

American Airlines had to cancel 617 and delay 241 flights, while Delta Airlines announced 317 cancellations and 339 delays and Southwest 213 cancellations and 773 delays, Flightawre.com explained.

Marshfield, Massachusetts during High Tide on March 2, 2018 being heavily influenced by giant winter storm “Riley”. pic.twitter.com/7NsDaNereg — Michael (@MrMBB333) 4 марта 2018 г.

Moreover, Storm Riley has caused widespread power outages and forced the cancellation of railroad and other transport services in the United States.