Trump Threatens Tax on European Cars If EU Raises Tariffs on US Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a tax on European cars if the European Union raises tariffs or introduces new barriers to the US companies doing business in Europe.

The US president took to Twitter Saturday to criticize current US trade policy, citing a "big trade imbalance;" in particular, he said that cars produced in Europe "freely pour" into the US as the European Union imposes "massive tariffs and barriers" on American companies, adding that Washington will introduce taxes on European products if such policies persist.

If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 марта 2018 г.

In a separate tweet, Trump wrote that jobs and wealth of the United States have been given to other countries, noting that Washington has an annual trade deficit of $800 Billion.

The United States has an $800 Billion Dollar Yearly Trade Deficit because of our “very stupid” trade deals and policies. Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 марта 2018 г.

​This comes following Thursday's commentary, where Trump said that the United States had been treated unfairly by other states in bilateral trade and would therefore be introducing a 25 percent import tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum to address the issue beginning next week.

Trump's announcement was met with condemnation from Washington's major trade partners, particularly Canada, China and the European Union , which accused Trump of excessive protectionism and pledged to impose countermeasures. The World Trade Organization (WTO) also expressed concern with the plans, saying that a "trade war is in no-one’s interests."

Trump has been a vocal critic of US trade partners since his election campaign in 2016, accusing them of alleged dumping practices and calling for the renegotiation of trade agreements with many countries to tackle losses of manufacturing jobs in the United States.