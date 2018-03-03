Man Allegedly Shoots Himself Near White House - US Secret Service

The US Secret Service has said that an individual "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House on Saturday. The incident has impeded pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Medical personnel are on the scene and are treating the individual. The victim has been identified as a male but his name has not been revealed.
President Trump is yet to come back to the capital from his weekend in Florida.
The White House has been placed on lockdown.
BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 3 марта 2018 г.
In late February a woman crashed her vehicle into a security barrier near the presidential residence. She was arrested.
