Trump Must Reverse Pro-Nuclear Agenda to Avoid Arms Race - House Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump must immediately alter his pro-nuclear strategy because it triggers development and deployment of new weapons by Russia, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"President Trump’s insistence on ramping up warhead production as shown in his recent Nuclear Posture Review encourages further aggression. The President must immediately reverse his pro-nuclear agenda," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.

The House Democratic leader continued on stating that nuclear nonproliferation is crucial to US national security.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the parliament that Moscow had developed a number of advanced weapons, including intercontinental underwater drones and nuclear-powered cruise missiles. He stressed that Russia does not violate arms treaties and does not plan to attack anyone.

In February, the United States released its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), in which Washington outlined plans to employ low-yield nuclear options as deterrence against possible aggression.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NPR might lower threshold for nuclear weapons use and lead to a missile-nuclear war even during low-intensity conflicts.