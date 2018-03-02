Crazy Windstorm Shutters US Federal Government – Personnel Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US government offices in the nation’s capital closed due to an early March storm that packed the punch of a hurricane, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said in a statement on Friday.

"Federal Offices in the Washington, DC area are closed. Emergency and telework-ready employees required to work must follow their agency's policies, including written telework agreements," the OPM announcement said. In addition, every school district in the Washington, DC area closed for the day as toppled trees blocked highways and flying debris severed power lines amid a barely noticeable precipitation that included occasional snow flurries, local radio reported.

Severe Wind Storm Leaves 200,000 People Without Power Around US Capital. More Than 2,000 Flights Canceled as 'Bomb Cyclone' Hits Eastern US.

03/02: Federal offices in the DC area are closed. Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies. https://t.co/TiCGeSTFj9 — OPM (@USOPM) March 2, 2018

Most schools in the Washington DC area and federal government are closed because of… wind. 60 mph wind that tripped power circuits all night long. pic.twitter.com/SEQz5yhS9P — Andrew Lih (@fuzheado) March 2, 2018

Local weather reports predicted sunshine in the afternoon despite continued wind gusts of up to 75 miles an hour, the minimum strength for a Category 1 hurricane, and warned that windy conditions would buffet the region throughout much of the weekend.

Twitter users are posting photos and video of the windstorm.

Wind kill: neighbor's evergreen that's fallen, and taken out sections of their fence and ours. Crazy windy in Baltimore / Washington area. pic.twitter.com/xJF2jfNOVT — David Lemire (@dlemire60) March 2, 2018

— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) March 2, 2018