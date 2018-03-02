Shooting in Central Michigan University Kills Two: Attacker at Large

According to Michigan state police at Mount Pleasant, the shooting took place at a Campbell Hall dormitory in Central Michigan University, killing at least two people and wounding another two.

"CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large," the Central Michigan University (CMU) said in a statement on its official Twitter page.

As the police specified, the attacker, "a black male and considered armed and dangerous" remains at large.

According to the Twitter post of the university, the law enforcement advice all the students and the campus personnel to stay in a shelter.

Law enforcement officers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) are providing aviation, canine and Support Team resources in response to the shooting, MSP Metro Detroit said in a post on its Twitter page.

Officers from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Detroit Field Division's Flint office were en route to the scene of the shooting to assist local law enforcement officers, ATF headquarters said in a statement on Twitter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, some local witnesses report of two dead as a result of the shooting. However, the police services haven't confirmed this information, specifying only that "some were wounded".

A similar information was reported by the Detroit Free Press outlet, which stated that two people were killed.

I am a freshman at Central Michigan University. I left campus for Spring Break an hour before the shootings. Two of my fellow Chippewas are dead. Our campus is a gun free zone. This monster did not care about laws or human life. He is the problem not the gun. @cnn @FoxNews @nbc — Noah Ridenour (@nridenour42) March 2, 2018

The incident occurred only two weeks after another deadly shooting that hit the US Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, killing 17 people.

My brother is attending Central Michigan University. He's okay, they're on lockdown right now. But in all seriousness. Shooter is apparently at large.



The building of the Central Michigan University is located in the US city of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, hosting about 20,000 students in the Mount Pleasant campus.