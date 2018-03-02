Watchdog Slams Intelligence for Monitoring Environmental Activists in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Intelligence officers in the US state of Louisiana have been exposed in public records as having carried out surveillance activities on anti-pipeline environmental activists, the Center for Constitutional Rights said in a press release.

"Newly released documents reveal that Louisiana state intelligence officers surveilled community groups opposed to the Bayou Bridge Pipeline," the release said on Thursday.

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade environmental activist group held a press conference in the state capital Baton Rouge on Thursday where they unveiled the documents, the Center for Constitutional Rights said.

"The release of the documents follows a ruling last week by a federal judge in Louisiana ordering a halt to construction of the pipeline in the Atchafalaya Basin," the release said.

Louisiana Bucket Brigade and the Center for Constitutional Rights obtained the documents through a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the release added.