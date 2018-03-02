Watchdog Slams Intelligence for Monitoring Environmental Activists in Louisiana

"Newly released documents reveal that Louisiana state intelligence officers surveilled community groups opposed to the Bayou Bridge Pipeline," the release said on Thursday.
"The release of the documents follows a ruling last week by a federal judge in Louisiana ordering a halt to construction of the pipeline in the Atchafalaya Basin," the release said.
Louisiana Bucket Brigade and the Center for Constitutional Rights obtained the documents through a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the release added.
