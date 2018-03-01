Register
22:28 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    US Nuclear Posture Review Takes New Russian Weapons Into Account - Pentagon

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    225

    The US Department of Defense has commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address, describing Moscow's military capabilities.

    "We're not surprised by the statements and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared. These weapons that have been discussed [by Russia] have been in development a very long time. Our Nuclear Posture Review takes all of this into account," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said, speaking about Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address, during which he showcased Russia's brand new missiles and other weapons.

    The Russian president, however, has repeatedly stressed during his speech that all the work on Russia's defense capability has been conducted according to international agreements, and does not violate any deals. Putin emphasized that the country "was not threatening and had no intention of attacking anyone".

    According to him, in late 2017, Russia successfully tested a completely new type of armament "unmatched in the world" — a nuclear-powered SARMAT missile system. The new weapons, equipped with nuclear warheads, would be invulnerable to interception as its capabilities allow it to bypass any missile defense. 

    Russian Operation in Syria

    The spokesperson went on by speaking about Russia's activities in Syria.

    "Russia's efforts to preserve their own interest in Syria puts coalition progress at risk and undermines international security. We do not seek a conflict with the Syrian regime, but we call on Russia to restrain Assad regime, deconflict counterterrorism operations with the coalition and deescalate the remaining battlefields of the Syrian civil war," White said.

    Speaking on the number of military bases that are set up in Syria on the territory controlled by the Kurds, the spokesperson Eric Pahon noted, that due to operational security concerns, US does not "discuss, divulge the specific number and disposition of our troops in Syria."

    "We position the appropriate number and type of forces in the right place at the optimal time to ensure we accomplish our primary mission: the lasting defeat of Daesh," he said. 

    Earlier in the day, Russia's Security Council official Alexander Venediktov said Pentagon has located nearly 20 military bases in the Kurdish-held area in Syria, while Russia has two bases in Tartus and Hmeymim alongside with the center for Syrian reconciliation.

    READ MORE: Putin's Arms Presentation Means Securing Peaceful Development — Ex-Envoy to US

    The Russian military operation in Syria was launched in September 2015, upon an official request by the Syrian government for military aid against rebel and jihadist groups. Russia′s goals were helping the Syrian government to retake territory from various terrorist groups, as well as to create the conditions for a political compromise among different anti-government militias fighting on the ground. 

    In December 2017, Vladimir Putin announced that he had ordered the partial withdrawal of the forces deployed to Syria, and the major part of the troops has returned to Russia.

    Related:

    US Hasn't Seen Evidence of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria's Ghouta - Pentagon
    Pentagon to Use Marine Animals to Track Its Enemies
    Pentagon Official: Nuclear Review Assumes Risk of Confrontation With Russia
    US Sees No Evidence of Chemical Weapons Being Used Now in Syria - Pentagon
    Tags:
    statement, response, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Dana White, Vladimir Putin, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok