Former President George Bush's Brother William 'Bucky' Bush Has Died at 79

William H.T. 'Bucky' Bush, a St. Louis native and brother of former President George H. W. Bush, has died at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bucky Bush was 79 at the time of his death Tuesday. He is the youngest brother of former President George H. W. Bush and the uncle of former President George W. Bush.

Bush was influential for decades in the Missouri Republican Party, and was active in the presidential campaigns of his brother and nephew. He was also heavily involved in helping a number of St. Louis institutions, including St. Louis University and the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

US officials have offered their condolences to the Bush family on Twitter.

When I think of the many fine people I’ve met through 30+ years in politics, Bucky Bush is the very, very top. To the end he remained unaffected by his and his family’s successes. I will miss him mightily. Farewell, dear friend. — John Hancock (@johnrhancock) February 28, 2018

