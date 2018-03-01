US National Guard Practices Response to Nuclear Contamination in Alaska

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 200 US service members have completed a five-day exercise amid snow storms, high winds and reduced visibility of the Alaskan winter to prepare for nuclear, chemical, biological or radiological (CBRNE) attacks by terrorists, accidental crashes of radioactive satellites, or sunken ships with hazardous materials.

"The homeland response force is a regionally aligned Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, high-yield explosive asset established in response to natural, man-made, or terrorist initiated CBRNE disasters," National Guard 1st Sgt. Fausto Crespo stated in the release on Wednesday.

The release described the Arctic Eagle exercise as a statewide drill that involved civilian residents in the town of Valdez playing the role of disaster victims.

The exercise featured a scenario that involved a fallen satellite landing in Valdez with radiological contamination of three separate incident sites: on land, sea and near the command post exercise operating area, the release said.

Another scenario involved hazardous and possibly radioactive debris on a shipping vessel in the Port of Valdez, which required a response by the US Coast Guard Station Valdez to recover the debris while securing the boat, the release noted.

With an average of more than 300 inches of snow per year, the Valdez community provided optimal conditions to test the National Guard’s ability to respond to high-threat radiological scenarios, the release said.