Register
06:00 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mount Roberts Tramway offers an aerial view of cruise ships anchored in Juneau, Alaska.

    US National Guard Practices Response to Nuclear Contamination in Alaska

    © AP Photo/ Kathy Matheson
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 200 US service members have completed a five-day exercise amid snow storms, high winds and reduced visibility of the Alaskan winter to prepare for nuclear, chemical, biological or radiological (CBRNE) attacks by terrorists, accidental crashes of radioactive satellites, or sunken ships with hazardous materials.

    "The homeland response force is a regionally aligned Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, high-yield explosive asset established in response to natural, man-made, or terrorist initiated CBRNE disasters," National Guard 1st Sgt. Fausto Crespo stated in the release on Wednesday.

    The release described the Arctic Eagle exercise as a statewide drill that involved civilian residents in the town of Valdez playing the role of disaster victims.

    US Department of Homeland Security
    © Flickr/ killbox
    US Homeland Security Plans to Test Bioterror Scenario on Oklahoma Town
    The exercise featured a scenario that involved a fallen satellite landing in Valdez with radiological contamination of three separate incident sites: on land, sea and near the command post exercise operating area, the release said.

    Another scenario involved hazardous and possibly radioactive debris on a shipping vessel in the Port of Valdez, which required a response by the US Coast Guard Station Valdez to recover the debris while securing the boat, the release noted.

    With an average of more than 300 inches of snow per year, the Valdez community provided optimal conditions to test the National Guard’s ability to respond to high-threat radiological scenarios, the release said.

    Related:

    Mysterious Radioactive Substance Reportedly Detected in Alaska
    Alaska Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Back After Traveler Strips Naked (VIDEO)
    Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong Earthquake Hits Near Alaska
    Remains of a Huge, Mysterious Sea Creature Wash Up on Alaska Beach (PHOTO)
    Tribal Leader Explains How Climate Change May Make Alaska’s Village Disappear
    Tags:
    contamination, nuclear, drills, National Guard, Alaska, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok