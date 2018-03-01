DoJ: California Mayor's Alleged Immigration Alert Prompts Investigation

"The department of justice is reviewing the incident and we’ll see what they come back with," Homan told Fox News when asked whether Schaaf could be charged with obstruction of justice. "What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling 'police' when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood, except she did it for the entire community."
On Sunday, Schaaff announced on television that ICE was planning an enforcement roundup in northern California. California and the city of Oakland have declared itself "sanctuaries" for illegal aliens and refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
The Oakland-area roundup began on Sunday night and ended on Tuesday, with the arrest of 150 illegal immigrants, according to published reports.
Homan noted that that the vast majority of illegal immigrants targeted by ICE for deportation have been convicted of crimes since entering the United States.
For example, of 20,000 illegals arrested by ICE in California last year, 81 percent had been convicted of crimes and of several hundred recently arrested in Southern California, 88 percent had criminal convictions, according to Homan.
