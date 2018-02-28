Register
23:49 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Seventeen people dressed as angels stand Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for those killed in a shooting on Feb. 14.

    Florida School Reopens Two Weeks After Deadly Mass Shooting (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Terry Spencer
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    On Wednesday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) students returned to classes, two weeks after a former student killed 17 classmates and faculty members there using an AR-15 rifle.

    The students were greeted with law enforcement officers, patrol cars, media and people passing out flowers as they entered the campus.

    "I'm nervous, but I'm, like happy to see everybody that was in my class and my teacher and know that we all made it safe," student Macey Geller told Local 10 News. Sophomore Nicole Velazquez said, "I don't think anyone is physically prepared or mentally prepared to actually walk into the gates and just remember everything that was happening."

    But they did. Classes began at 7:40 a.m. with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the February 14 shooting. The school was swarming with grief counselors and comfort dogs as students placed flowers on the empty desks of those lost in the shooting.

    A caravan of law-enforcement vehicles from the Coral Springs Police Department also welcomes the students back to school.

    "We just want to be there to show them that we're here for them and support them," police Sergeant Paul Scheel said, Local News 10 reported.

    During an AP literature and composition class, students stood in a circle, sharing their feelings as they passed lines of string to one another to illustrate how they are all connected and can support each other.

    Many of the students wore shirts with the names of the 17 victims of the massacre. Some students wore "MSD Strong" shirts. Other students dyed their hair blonde as a tribute to Joaquin Oliver, one of the students who was killed in the shooting just a month after he became a naturalized US citizen.

    Steve Porter was one of the half-dozen alumni who showed up at Marjory Stoneman on Wednesday to support his alma mater's school.

    "Once an Eagle, always an Eagle. To have a shooting, I never thought it would happen at our school," Porter told Local 10 News, referring to the school's mascot.

    "This is the best place for everyone to be with their colleagues, their peers, their friends, so that they can work together as we go through this difficult process of trying to go from grief to some better states," Broward Superintendent Robert Runice told the "Today" show on Wednesday as students shuffled into the school.

    The school's Building 12, where most of the massacre took place, is considered a crime scene and remains closed. According to Punice, plans to demolish the building are being considered.

    The shooting reenergized a nationwide debate over gun laws and mass shootings. Florida Governor Rick Scott recently announced a $500 million investment in school safety to buy metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks. In the wake of the shooting, a number of Marjory Stoneman students quickly sprung into action, organizing a passionate movement demanding stricter gun laws.

    On Wednesday, 17 lawmakers are meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss gun control legislation.

    In a recent statement, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump will meet the lawmakers "for an open discussion as he continues to receive feedback on the issue of school safety after the tragic events that took place in Parkland, Florida, two weeks ago."

    Following the Florida shooting, Trump endorsed increasing the federal purchase age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and tightening background checks by emphasizing mental health history

    Related:

    Florida Shooting Survivor’s Grandfather Survived 1949 Mass Shooting
    Another Mass Shooting / School Massacre — Is There a Solution to Violence?
    Trump Offers Condolences After Mass Florida School Shooting
    Florida Man Arrested For Drawing Mass Shooting Scene on Student's Homework
    GOP Tax Plan, Coup in Zimbabwe, a Mass Shooting, More Pressure on Moore
    Tags:
    school, lawmaker, mass shooting, shooting, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok