Trump Calls US Judge's Decision on Border Wall With Mexico 'Legal Win'

"Big legal win today. U.S. judge sided with the Trump Administration and rejected the attempt to stop the government from building a great Border Wall on the Southern Border. Now this important project can go forward!" Trump said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.
During his election campaign, Trump promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico in order to curb illegal migration from this country to the United States. Yet another campaign pledge of the politician was to make Mexico pay for this construction.
