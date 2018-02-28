Trump Calls US Judge's Decision on Border Wall With Mexico 'Legal Win'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that the decision of a US judge to reject the claims filed against the construction of a wall on the border between the United State and Mexico was a "big legal win."

"Big legal win today. U.S. judge sided with the Trump Administration and rejected the attempt to stop the government from building a great Border Wall on the Southern Border. Now this important project can go forward!" Trump said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

© AFP 2018/ Sandy Huffaker US Customs and Border Protection Agency Begins Construction of Border Wall With Mexico

​On Tuesday, Judge Gonzalo Curiel, previously criticized by Trump for Mexican heritage, rejected the claims of several environmental groups and the US state of California. In a court document explaining the ruling, Curiel stated that the presidential administration was able to waive environmental restrictions to build the wall.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico in order to curb illegal migration from this country to the United States. Yet another campaign pledge of the politician was to make Mexico pay for this construction.