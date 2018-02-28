US Intelligence Claims Alleged Russian Hackers Breached Voting Data in 8 States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US intelligence community had evidence that websites or voting systems in eight US states were compromised by "Russian-backed cover operatives" before the 2016 election, but never told the states, US media reported.

Three senior intelligence officials told NBC News that the Intelligence Community had evidence that the "compromised" US states were Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin.

According to media reports, the US intelligence community considered a state "compromised" if hackers entered election websites, voter registration systems or voter look-up systems.

Media reports also noted that the intelligence officials said no votes were changed and no individuals were taken off voter rolls.

Russia has denied all allegations of interference in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd" and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues.