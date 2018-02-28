DoJ to Investigate Charges in US Congress' Memos on FISA Surveillance

"We believe the Department of Justice must appear to the highest standards in the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] Court," Sessions said. "Yes, it will be investigated. I think that’s just the appropriate thing. Inspector General will take that."
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have alleged in a memo that Obama's administration improperly obtained a judge's permission to spy on President Donald Trump's campaign aide Carter Page, whom US intelligence officials believed had been targeted for recruitment by Russian spies.
A rebuttal memo penned by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee argues that the dossier played a minor role in a FISA court’s acceptance of the spying request.
US law forbids spying on US citizens without permission from a secret court system established under FISA.
