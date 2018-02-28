DoJ to Investigate Charges in US Congress' Memos on FISA Surveillance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Department of Justice will investigate alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), US Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters on Tuesday, following Republican allegations that former President Barack Obama's administration misused FISA to spy on then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign team.

"We believe the Department of Justice must appear to the highest standards in the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] Court," Sessions said. "Yes, it will be investigated. I think that’s just the appropriate thing. Inspector General will take that."

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have alleged in a memo that Obama's administration improperly obtained a judge's permission to spy on President Donald Trump's campaign aide Carter Page, whom US intelligence officials believed had been targeted for recruitment by Russian spies.

The Republican memo charges that Obama’s Justice Department relied on an unverified dossier on Trump's behavior during an earlier trip to Russia to obtain permission to monitor Page’s conversations. The dossier was partly funded by 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton ’s campaign as “opposition research.”

A rebuttal memo penned by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee argues that the dossier played a minor role in a FISA court’s acceptance of the spying request.

US law forbids spying on US citizens without permission from a secret court system established under FISA.