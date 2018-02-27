US Starts Testing Devices to Detect Suicide Vests on Public Transport - TSA

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US transport authorities and Amtrak began testing new technology capable of detecting suicide vests at New York's Pennsylvania Station, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is partnering with Amtrak to test new security technology that can help officials detect whether an individual is concealing an improvised explosive device such as a suicide vest," the press release said.

The device is a type of screening technology that could be applied to safeguard against suicide vests on the rail and other public transport systems by detecting metallic and non-metallic objects that block the natural emissions of a person's body, the press release stated.

© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley

TSA supplied two models of the equipment for presentation purposes, but the technology is meant to be operated by the transit agencies workers, not by TSA, according to the release.

The equipment is mobile, allowing for easy transportation, and can be operated from a laptop inside the station.

The measure comes in wake of increased attempted terrorist attacks in transit hubs and public places around New York City. Late last year, Bangladeshi national Akayed Ullah attempted to blast a homemade explosive device at a subway tunnel near Times Square, leaving only himself seriously injured.